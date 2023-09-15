Usd/Jpy Forecast: Sees Upward Trend Against The Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The USD/JPY exhibited a seesaw performance throughout Thursday's trading session, facing a formidable barrier at the ¥147.80 level. However, an intriguing pattern has emerged as buyers consistently enter the market whenever it experiences a dip. This phenomenon can be attributed to the enticing prospect of earning daily swap compensation by holding positions. Consequently, the market maintains a state of inherent volatility, marked by fluctuations and fluctuations. Despite this volatility, there is a growing likelihood of witnessing a breakout in the near future. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started A pivotal factor influencing this situation is the monetary policy stance of the Bank of Japan, which currently shows no intention of tightening. As a result, thedollar continues to gain strength against the Japanese yen. Market volatility remains a constant, necessitating close scrutiny of global events and their potential impact. The persistent uncertainty in the financial landscape may continue to drive capital into thedollar, notwithstanding the Japanese yen's traditional staas a safe-haven currency. Notably, the Bank of Japan's persistent commitment to keeping interest rates exceptionally low has contributed to the yen's waning appeal.In sharp contrast, the Federal Reserve is poised to maintain a more restrictive monetary policy for an extended duration. This suggests that the market is gradually moving toward a scenario where it will surpass the current highs and potentially accelerate toward the psychologically significant ¥150 level. In fact, the ¥150 level serves as the longer-term target, and there is a substantial likelihood of reaching it over time.Avoid Shorting the MarketIn light of this, short-term pullbacks should be regarded as attractive buying opportunities. Robust support is evident at the ¥145 level, with even stronger support existing at the ¥144 level, where the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is currently positioned. All these factors combined paint a picture of a market poised for an upward breakout.For the foreseeable future, there appears to be minimal interest in shorting this market. It would likely take a significant shift in the policy stance of either the Bank of Japan or the Federal Reserve to even consider such a strategy. Until then, the foremains on the potential for further gains in thedollar against the Japanese yen, with traders keeping a watchful eye on the developments unfolding in this dynamic and ever-evolving market landscape.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.
MENAFN15092023000131011023ID1107078084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.