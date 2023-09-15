Aud/Usd Forecast: Looks For Direction Short-Term

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUDembarked on an attempt to rally during the recent trading session but swiftly surrendered its gains, reacting to the unexpected surge inProducer Price Index (PPI) figures. This pattern seems to reflect an ongoing sentiment of "fade to rally" in the market, discouraging any inclination to take long positions on the Aussie dollar in the near future. It is crucial to consider that the Australian dollar's performance is closely tied to Asia's economic fortunes and global growth. In light of this, it becomes challenging to envision circumstances in which central banks would endorse a stronger Australian dollar, especially when the interest rate differential between the two economies remains quite substantial. Moreover, the recent PPI data only strengthens the argument that the Federal Reserve will need to maintain a tight monetary policy for an extended period. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Examining the chart, the 0.64 level emerges as an evident support level, while the 0.65 level above stands out as a clear resistance barrier. Given these dynamics, the market is poised to persist in a pattern of back-and-forth fluctuations, rendering this trade unappealing for anything more than a short-term scalp. In the current landscape, automated trading algorithms are contributing to the ping-pong-like behavior observed across varimarkets.The Pair is Unlikely to Offer Substantial Opportunities
Traders are engaged in a tug-of-war with central banks, advocating for rate cuts, while inflation trends tell a different tale. Unfortunately, this currency pair remains highly susceptible to these competing narratives, keeping the Australian dollar tethered in the short term. However, a sharp and decisive market move may eventually materialize, providing clarity for traders. For the time being, unless you are a short-term scalper, this currency pair is unlikely to offer substantial opportunities. Longer-term traders are in a holding pattern, awaiting signs of a breakout in one direction or the other. This uncertainty underscores the need for extreme caution when navigating this market. In essence, the Australian dollar remains ensnared in a complex web of factors, and traders should exercise prudence and vigilance while waiting for clearer signals to emerge in the evolving economic landscape. Expect a lot of headaches unless you are prepared for short-term noise and volatility . The Aussie will continue to be on my radar, but I don't want to get overly aggressive at the moment, as there are so many uncertainties at the moment.
best brokers FX trading Australia
to choose from.
