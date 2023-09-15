Gbp/Jpy Forecast: Looks Like Value Drives The Pair

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY experienced a minor pullback against the Japanese yen during Thursday's trading session, and the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), an indicator that has garnered significant attention among market participants. While this consolidation phase persists, the question on everyone's mind is when momentum will begin to build. At present, it appears that the necessary impeis lacking. The trajectory of this currency pair is likely to closely mirror developments in risk appetite and interest rates, which are currently marked by considerable volatility. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It is crucial to acknowledge that the Bank of Japan continues to adhere to an ultra-loose monetary policy, a substantial influencer in all yen-related pairs. On the flip side, the British pound offers an attractive interest rate swap when held against the Japanese yen, creating a formidable support level in the market's foundation. Given the prevailing interest rate differentials, there is currently no compelling reason to contemplate shorting this currency pair. Even in the event of a dip below the 50-Day EMA, a robust support zone is anticipated around the ¥180 level. This level carries significance not only due to its round and psychologically weighty nature but also because of previmarket activity in this area. Consequently, the chart signals a preference for buying into any future declines. However, exercising caution and avoiding large positions is prudent, considering the pair's inherent volatility, which is exacerbated by the current market conditions.Avoid Shorting This PairThe ¥185 level looms as a critical resistance barrier, warranting close monitoring. A decisive break above this level would rekindle the prospect of challenging previhighs and potentially opening the path to the ¥200 level, which serves as the longer-term target. Historical data reveals that the British pound has attained the ¥200 level on multiple occasions, making it a familiar and not unprecedented milestone for this currency pair.In summation, the British pound's recent retracement against the Japanese yen has brought the 50-Day EMA into sharp focus. While consolidation continues, the question of when momentum will materialize remains paramount. The pair's trajectory is inextricably linked to fluctuations in risk appetite and interest rates, both of which are currently characterized by notable instability. The Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy exerts significant influence, while the British pound's favorable interest rate swap provides a substantial market floor. Until interest rate differentials change significantly, shorting this pair is not a compelling proposition. The ¥180 level is expected to offer robust support, further affirming a buying bias, albeit with prudence due to the pair's inherent volatility. Resistance at ¥185 is critical, and a breach could pave the way to the ¥200 level, a historical milestone in this currency pair's journey.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK
in the industry for you.
MENAFN15092023000131011023ID1107078081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.