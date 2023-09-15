Natural Gas Forecast: Accumulates Buyers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Natural gas markets demonstrated notable strength during Thursday's trading session, indicating the potential for further upward movement in the coming days. Despite recent periods of consolidation and price fluctuations, several compelling factors point toward a bullish medium-term outlook, with the prospect of substantial growth looming on the horizon. As a participant in this market, I am strategically positioning myself accordingly, but it is imperative to navigate this terrain with a measured approach. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started One of the primary drivers behind this prevailing bullish sentiment is the imminent surge in natural gas demand within the European Union, particularly as the winter season approaches. The increasing need for heating homes and powering businesses has led to a heightened reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. In this context, the United States is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting these burgeoning demands. It's noteworthy that most natural gas contracts are closely linked to the Henry Hub contract, sourced from Henry, Louisiana, underscoring the integral role of U.S. natural gas in this global equation.While the 50-day Exponential Moving Average offers some level of support, the primary support zone appears to be situated near the $2.50 mark. Although a breakdown below this level would be unexpected, such an eventuality could present a compelling buying opportunity. This potential buying scenario is underpinned by a convergence of factors, encompassing surging European demand, supply constraints in the natural gas sector, and the market's cyclical nature. Despite the increased availability of natural gas, it remains insufficient to compensate for the reduced gas supply from Russia to the EU. Additionally, uncertainties loom over trans-African pipelines in West Africa following recent political disturbances in the region.Traders Should Remain VigilantTaking into account these intricate dynamics and the inherent cyclical nature of the market, a compelling case emerges for a prospective breakout to the upside. Once the $3.00 level is surpassed, it clears the path for a potential ascent toward the $5.00 mark. For traders who may not have access to the ETF market, considering a position in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) represents a viable alternative strategy.In summation, the natural gas market is primed for upward momentum, buoyed by escalating demand within the European Union and a constellation of supply-related concerns. The presence of key support levels and the market's cyclical nature paint an optimistic outlook, with the potential for significant gains in the foreseeable future. Traders should remain vigilant, closely monitoring market developments, and aligning their investment strategies with the evolving dynamics of the natural gas market.Ready to trade Natural Gas Forex ? We've made a list of the best commodity broker platforms worth trading with.
