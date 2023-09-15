Mobius Vendor Partners Supports Clients' Charities Of Choice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MobVendor Partners Supports Clients' Charities of Choice
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MobVP, LLC , the Indianapolis-based professional business process consulting firm that developed CustomerCount® , an online customer feedback system, announces a special section of its website devoted to its clients' Charities of Choice.
“Sharing is Caring,” says Bob Kobek , President/CEO MobVP.“We are involved with many philanthropic community, philanthropic and service oriented endeavors including conducting pro bono survey services for such 501C(3) organizations as Christel House, and Children's TherAplay where MobiusVP's EVP LKobek is President of the Board of Directors.
Kobek says,“Philanthropy is in our DNA. MobiusVP is proud to help make the lives of others better. Many of our clients also share this philosophy and we are pleased to support them in their efforts. We encourage our industry colleagues to joinin acknowledging the fundraising efforts of these exceptional organizations.”
Currently the Sharing is Caring landing page showcases Raintree Vacation Club's long standing support of Christel House, Exploria Resort's partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children®, Breckenridge Grand Vacations' BGV Gives and Lemonjuice Capital Solutions unwavering commitment to Keep Ukraine Strong.
“We are happy to promote our client's fundraising campaigns for non-profit organizations,” continues Kobek.“Giving back to our community comes in many forms and this is one way we can help.”
CustomerCount, created by MobiusVP, collects, measures and reports customer feedback through branded, customized online surveys. These surveys are formulated to measure the quality of the customer experience in more than forty languages.
CustomerCount feedback systems may be integrated into most any customer interaction ranging from point of original contact to post-trip experience and every touch point in between.
MobiusVP and CustomerCount recently was honored by GNEX and the BBB as leaders in corporate social responsibility.
The lengthy litany of MobiusVP's industry volunteerism includes a regular podcast called“Bobcast.” An integral part of the programming is the inclusion of the guest's“Charity of Choice.” Guests of the Bobcast
are encouraged to share something about the charity, their involvement and how viewers can get involved themselves. And no guest leaves without CustomerCount donating to their cause. About MobVendor Partners
Founded in 1999, MobVendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts. About CustomerCount®
CustomerCount is a feature-rich, cloud-based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. Developed and managed by MobVendor Partners, CustomerCount was initially designed for the timeshare and contact center industries and is now used by organizations across numerdifferent vertical markets and industries. For more information, visit or call 317-816-6000.
