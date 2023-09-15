Former Home Of Author Charles Ferdinand Ramuz Turned Into Museum

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the old town of Pully stands an old winegrower's house made of pink stone with green shutters. This is where Vaud's most famwriter and poet lived from 1930 until his death in 1947. The right tower-side part of the imposing 17th-century building has been converted into a museum, two floors and an exhibition area of 100 square metres.The exhibition is designed around the study, which has remained unchanged since 1930.“It is intended to make Ramuz, his work and literature a contemporary, stimulating cultural place accessible to as many people as possible,” those responsible told the media on Thursday.
