Swiss To Open New Space Observatory Designed By Mario Botta

Housed in a building designed by famSwiss architect Mario Botta, it aims is to provide the public with knowledge about space and the environment. Space Eye houses the largest telescope in Switzerland, located on the panoramic terrace of Botta's observatory tower, according to the foundation that owns it.

Read more about world famous Swiss architect Mario Botta at 80

Interactive exhibition spaces and a planetarium will be available to the public in a larger underground space. This weekend, the owning foundation is inaugurating the building for some 400 partners and supporters.

At a press conference on Friday, astrophysicist and former Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier said the observatory could help people understand the mysteries of the sky and the need to protect the planet. Mario Botta explained that he wanted to try and place "a little jewel" in the landscape.

