Swiss To Open New Space Observatory Designed By Mario Botta

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Português
(pt)
Suíça inaugura novo observatório espacial projetado por Mario Botta
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Housed in a building designed by famSwiss architect Mario Botta, it aims is to provide the public with knowledge about space and the environment. Space Eye houses the largest telescope in Switzerland, located on the panoramic terrace of Botta's observatory tower, according to the foundation that owns it.
+ Read more about world famSwiss architect Mario Botta at 80
Interactive exhibition spaces and a planetarium will be available to the public in a larger underground space. This weekend, the owning foundation is inaugurating the building for some 400 partners and supporters.
At a press conference on Friday, astrophysicist and former Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier said the observatory could help people understand the mysteries of the sky and the need to protect the planet. Mario Botta explained that he wanted to try and place "a little jewel" in the landscape.How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.
Daily Email
The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.
I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .
Read more
MENAFN15092023000210011054ID1107077997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.