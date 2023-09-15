Tens Of Thousands Collect Rubbish For 'Clean-Up Days'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) With two "Clean-Up Days", the organisers want to encourage people to throw litter into waste bins instead of on the ground.
Participants included school children as well as volunteers, the Swiss anti-littering group IGSU announced on Friday. Some municipalities encouraged participation with competitions or vouchers. Several companies also had their employees collect litter in public areas.
Celebrities such as former national football player Lara Dickenmann also supported the event. Dickenmann will collect litter herself on Saturday, the second of the Clean-Up Days.The event has been taking place since 2013. This year, according to the IGSU, an estimated 60,000 people will collect several tonnes of waste and recyclable materials at around 700 events. The national Clean-Up Days are part of World Cleanup Day, which takes place this Saturday.
