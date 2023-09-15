A 27Th Canton? How The Voices Of Swiss Abroad Can Be Heard



As sure as there are elections every four years, there is one complaint heard just before them: the voice of the Swiss Abroad is not strong enough! Under the current electoral system, Swiss candidates who live abroad have little chance of winning a seat.

The upcoming elections are certainly no exception. Green Party parliamentarian Nicolas Walder put a question to the House of Representatives as to how the Swiss Abroad could be better represented. Since then there has been talk in Swiss media of a 27th canton as a new constituency for the Swiss Abroad.

If it were really done properly, a constituency of that sort would have two seats in the Senate and half a dozen seats in the House of Representatives. The Swiss Abroad would have the same weight in parliament as, say, canton Graubünden.

The call for representation is far from being a novel idea. Expats are well aware that Italy and France have electoral arrangements that have seats permanently reserved in the nation's parliament for their citizens elsewhere in the world. Switzerland has nothing like this – yet.

Support for the proposal in Switzerland is coming mainly from the left. There is no sympathy for it on the right. Greens, Social Democrats and Liberal Greens are open to it; a majority of the Swiss People's Party, the Radical-Liberal Party and the Centre were clearly standoffish to Walder's idea. If this division of opinion were to hold, just 85 of 200 votes would favour it in the House of Representatives, and 12 out of 46 in the Senate.