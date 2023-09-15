La Prensa Fires Marketing Group









Corporación La Prensa,(Corprensa) wishes to responsibly inform its readers that it has terminated the service contract with OMG-The Marketing Group.

Corprehad hired OMG-The Marketing Group to carry out opinion polls aimed at measuring the pulse of the Nation on national and electoral issues, one of which was carried out in the last fortnight of last August. A first installment of journalistic articles was published on Thursday, August 31.

Subsequently, after a technical discussion regarding the part of the content of the survey referring to political alliances, a representative of the company disclosed personal conjectures in groups of users of digital platforms, without material or logical basis, which we consider false and reckless

After evaluating what happened, Corprensa's board of directors informed OMG-The Marketing Group on Tuesday, September 12, of the unilateral decision, as permitted by the contract, to dispense with its services, and the following day, Wednesday the 13th, it was delivered.











