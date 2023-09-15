Carsten's Take On The Last Ecb Rate Hike

(MENAFN- ING) The European Central Bank raised interest rates on Thursday but signalled that the move
may be the last one in the current cycle. In this video, ING's Global Head of Macro Carsten Brzeski explains why the central bank felt compelled to act and what's likely to happen now The ECB's last hike
The European Central Bank's most aggressive tightening cycle on record has finally come to an end, according to ING's Carsten Brzeski
MENAFN15092023000222011065ID1107077984
Author:
Carsten Brzeski
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.