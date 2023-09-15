Techmediabreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Nyse: Qbts) Ceo Spotlighted In Recent 'Bloomberg Technology' Segment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, was featured in the“Bloomberg Technology” daily news program earlier this week. During the insightful interview, D-Wave Quantum CEO Alan Baratz talked with host Ed Ludlow about the future of quantum computing, noting that quantum computing has the potential to transform how businesses operate. Baratz also discussed competition between the United States and China as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (“AI”) on the sector. A New York Stock Exchange listed U.S. company, D-Wave is the world's first company to develop a commercial quantum computer that is being used to solve real world problems.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's customers include
Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit
The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at
