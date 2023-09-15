Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot (Nasdaq: Shot) Rebrands With New Name, Ticker To Focus On New Business

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, has announced that effective today it has changed its name to Safety Shot; its ticker will also change to SHOT. The changes come after the company acquired Safety Shot, the first patented beverage that helps
a person
feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content while also boosting clarity. The new beverage is currently being produced in the United States and will be available in the Q4 2023. Safety Shot is a patented beverage that helps to break down alcohol faster which aids in aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot is creating a new product category in the hangover remedies space: rapid alcohol detoxification.
“We are very excited about the opportunities ahead for our Company in the functional beverage industry,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John in the press release.“Our management team now includes accomplished serial entrepreneurs, a former senior executive from one of the world's largest beverage companies, and an industry leading expert in flavoring science and product formulation. We've created a multi-channel strategy designed to dominate e-commerce, quickly win retail shelf space, and establish longstanding ties with key distribution and sales partners in a $1.5 billion industry growing at a double-digit annual rate.”
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.
