Techmediabreaks Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (Xesp) Is Driving The 'Future Of Marketing'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTC: XESP) , a technology-oriented digital engagement and activation company, is pioneering the next step in the evolution of digital marketing with its Digital Engagement Engine(TM).“'Our Digital Engagement Engine isn't just another marketing tool. It's a way to develop real connections with your target market. And it's the future of marketing,' explains the company. The Digital Engagement Engine is built on a robust stack of cutting-edge data analysis tools, smart technologies and microservices, which, combined, enable it to identify the narrowest of niches within a company's target market, create content that meets customers' exact needs, and deliver content at the right moment when customers need it,” a recent article reads.“The company's tools (a combination of its unique tech stack and proven processes) provision content, ensuring the message is well understood and is delivered in such a way that maximizes its potential for influence across both targeted audiences and new communities a company would like to engage. The tools also sort metadata, prior to launch, that will create the broadest of interest impacting both direct and indirectly related communities.”
About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.
Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions. XESP's Managed Service is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation-driving growth.
.
