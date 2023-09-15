Biomednewsbreaks - Why Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: Renb) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB) , (formerly Enochian BioSciences Inc.), is an advanced, pre-clinical biotechnology firm in cell, gene and immunotherapy.“Renovaro aims to unlock potentially long-term or life-long cancer remission in some of the deadliest cancers, as well as to potentially treat or cure seriinfectidiseases... The oncology platform is now at the forefront of Renovaro's development activities. While Renovaro's current efforts foprimarily on pancreatic cancer, it plans to include other solid tumors with short life-expectancy in the first in human phase I/IIa studies that are on track to start by mid-2024,” reads a recent article.“Renovaro's proprietary, novel technology uses cell- and gene-therapy to promote a renewed immune response against solid tumors. Important confirmatory results from two humanized mouse models using the company's novel dendritic cell-based therapy, independently conducted by Dr. Anahid Jewett, a renowned cancer researcher in the field of immunotherapy at UCLA, were presented previously at two scientific conferences and were the foundation supporting a pre-IND submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Notably, Dr. Jewett's findings from these studies consistently demonstrated 80% to 90% pancreatic tumor reduction in size and weight that was correlated with significant enhancement of key aspects of the immune response.”
About Renovaro BioSciences Inc.
Renovaro BioSciences, formerly Enochian BioSciences Inc., is an advanced, pre-clinical biotechnology firm in cell, gene and immunotherapy focused on solid tumors with short life expectancy. The company aims to unlock potentially long-term or life-long cancer remission in some of the deadliest cancers, and to potentially treat or cure seriinfectidiseases such as human immunodeficiency vi(“HIV”) and hepatitis B vi(“HBV”) infection. For more information, visit the company's website at .
