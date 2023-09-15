Piri (Piri), A Cutting-Edge Blockchain Platform For Secure Data Storage, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is PIRI (PIRI)?

PIRI, powered by Pirichain, signifies a transformational step in the blockchain domain. Beyond the conventional applications of blockchain as a financial tool, Pirichain broadens its spectrum to serve as an automation framework pertinent to virtually all sectors. This innovative platform facilitates secure storage and analysis of data, tailors individualized ecosystems, and drives data-centric decision-making processes.

Its adaptability ensures that it meshes well with external interfaces such as web services and APIs. Whether it's cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Web3 developers, corporate entities, or public technology divisions, Pirichain stands out by simplifying the creation of bespoke ecosystems.

Why PIRI (PIRI)?

Pirichain is a blockchain created to complement the shortcomings of the ethereum virtual machine. While only asset management is carried out with evm-based systems, Pirichain also provides data verification mechanisms, which are vital for both asset management and commercial parties, and interaction with external environments. .

The Pirichain Smart Scenario System diverges from token-based infrastructures like Ethereum's Smart Contracts and instead pivots on address infrastructure. This ensures that addresses tied to smart scenarios directly correspond to entities or individuals, thereby eliminating potential fraud risks. Its alignment with Web 3.0, coupled with its rare ability to construct an information ecosystem anchored on blockchain technology, sets it apart. It's noteworthy that Pirichain's conception was academically nurtured, materializing as a master's thesis at Konya Technical University in August 2022.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About PIRI (PIRI)

Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 PIRI

Token Type: Mainnet

60% Common Sells

10% Private Sells

10% Core Members

9% Community Distribution

6% Reserved Funds

5% Marketing

Consenin Pirichain mandates the acquiescence of a substantial majority, with approval required from at least 80% of validators and over half of the core nodes. To safeguard the system's integrity, any destabilizing act triggers an investigative protocol into non-compliant nodes. Companies, under specific terms, can establish their nodes, although a collateral of 500,000 PIRI Coins is exacted. Breaches of the Byzantine fault tolerance result in contract annulments, and the collateral remains withheld for a year.

The Pirichain Smart Scenario System, designed to be proficient in typescript and javascript analyses, encourages firms to input information that facilitates bespoke queries. Beyond this, diverse scenarios can be activated under certain conditions. Monetary exchanges on Pirichain involve a nominal PIRI commission, and data uploads to the blockchain are charged per character. Finally, with its dPoS reward mechanism, Pirichain awards those representatives who freeze a significant amount of PIRI coins, marking a competitive and incentivized ecosystem.

To learn more about PIRI (PIRI), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange Twitter I

BitMart Research Twitter | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!