Qu College Of Pharmacy Welcomes New Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Pharmacy at Qatar University (QU) commenced the Fall 2023-2024 academic semester with an orientation session for first-year professional students. They were briefed on academic curricula, faculty members, and administrative staff, in addition to the college's policies and regulations.
Dr Muna al-Ismail, assistant dean of student affairs, delivered a welcoming address, stating:“I encourage all our newly admitted students to make the most of their journey at the college, filled with new opportunities, growth, and learning. We, at the college, are committed to providing our students with the best educational experience and aspire to inspire them as they begin their future roles as pharmacists.”
First-year Professional Pharmacy student, Farah Salem, said: "The orientation tour was a fantastic opportunity to meet faculty members who were welcoming and eager to assist us. We learned more about the pharmacy profession, research opportunities, and the varistudent life experiences that our college offers, leavingconfident that a rewarding future awaits us.”
Hamad al-Buhodood, a first-year professional pharmacy student, delivered a motivational speech. The event concluded with a tree planting ceremony, a College of Pharmacy tradition for new members. Students were invited to plant a tree on campus, symbolising their journey as it grows and thrives alongside them during their time at the College of Pharmacy.
