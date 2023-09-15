Sheikha Moza Meets President Of Rockefeller Brothers Fund

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and Education Above All Foundation (EAA), met in New York City on Thursday with President of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund Stephen Heintz. During their meeting the two discussed topics of mutual interest related to education and sustainability. (QNA)
