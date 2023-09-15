Rockwell Automation Donates To Aid Moroccan Earthquake Relief

On Sept. 8, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just south of Marrakech, Morocco. The epicenter was within the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range, roughly 75 kilometers (46 miles) from the popular tourist and economic hub of Marrakech. The death toll in Morohas reached 2,900 with an additional 5,500 injured. The United Nations estimates 300,000 people across the region have been affected.

“The gravity of this crisis is being seen in the struggles of Moroccan communities who are stranded and awaiting aid," said Rockwell's Patricia Contreras, vice president, Community Impact.“We know recovery efforts will go on for some time, and we are proud to support the Red Cross and their frontline efforts to help so many who are in need.”

Rockwell funds will support the Red Cross network and their efforts to provide emergency shelter, relief supplies, and meals and to assist with search and rescue efforts. The American Red Cross is coordinating with its global Red Cross and Red Crescent partners to help get aid to areas where it is needed most.