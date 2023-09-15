Mary Kay Celebrates 60 Years Of Pink Doing Good

Mary Kay is celebrating its 60th anniversary. That's 60 years of making the world a better place for women and their families; 60 years of environmental restoration and beautification to preserve the world's most preciresources; 60 years of advocating, bringing awareness to, and supporting women-related cancers and ending domestic violence; and 60 years of giving from the heart to causes near and dear to our corporate mission and founder, Mary Kay Ash's heart around the world.

Since 1996*, Mary Kay and its company-sponsored foundations have given more than $200 million in charitable contributions to support organizations fighting cancers affecting women, domestic violence, gender inequality, education for women and girls, environmental protection and restoration, and so much more across the globe. When it comes to our philanthropic efforts, we are intentional. Our support of local, national, and global organizations help ensure we are making an impact where it matters most. Through thoughtful collaboration with key partners, we can maximize our reach, stretch opportunities and outcomes to their full potential, and support essential services and innovative solutions.

Throughout 2022, the iconic global entrepreneurship company furthered its innovations in skin science, continued its sustainability and social impact efforts, and garnered prestigiawards for its business and leadership. It's a thing of beauty and proof that some things really do get better with age. Here's to 60 years for women around the world.

To learn more about our most recent initiatives and philanthropic efforts, check out our 2022 Year-End Highlights .

*Comprehensive philanthropic tracking began in 1996 upon the establishment of the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM.