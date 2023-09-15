Find Your Way Through Adversity And Achieve Your Greatest Potential: A Pnc Hispanic Heritage Month Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register Now
From growing up in a Mexican orphanage to creating the wildly successful Maggie's All Natural Fresh Salsa's & Dips starting with an $800 investment, Maggie Cook's story shows how anyone can find their way through adversity to achieve their greatest potential.
Presenter
Magie Cook
Businesswoman Founder, Maggie's Salsa
Opening Remarks
Diana Bellini
Senior Relationship Strategist PNC Private Bank
Moderator
Jeffrey Martinez
Head of Branch Banking PNC Bank
Closing Remarks
Steven González
SVP, Regional President & Head of Corporate Banking, Austin PNC Bank
