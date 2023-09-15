Find Your Way Through Adversity And Achieve Your Greatest Potential: A Pnc Hispanic Heritage Month Event

From growing up in a Mexican orphanage to creating the wildly successful Maggie's All Natural Fresh Salsa's & Dips starting with an $800 investment, Maggie Cook's story shows how anyone can find their way through adversity to achieve their greatest potential.

