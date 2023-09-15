Friday, 15 September 2023 10:39 GMT

Find Your Way Through Adversity And Achieve Your Greatest Potential: A Pnc Hispanic Heritage Month Event


9/15/2023 2:01:10 PM

From growing up in a Mexican orphanage to creating the wildly successful Maggie's All Natural Fresh Salsa's & Dips starting with an $800 investment, Maggie Cook's story shows how anyone can find their way through adversity to achieve their greatest potential.

Presenter

Magie Cook

Businesswoman Founder, Maggie's Salsa

Opening Remarks

Diana Bellini

Senior Relationship Strategist PNC Private Bank

Moderator

Jeffrey Martinez

Head of Branch Banking PNC Bank

Closing Remarks

Steven González

SVP, Regional President & Head of Corporate Banking, Austin PNC Bank

