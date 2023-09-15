Bath & Body Works Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month And Showcases Perfumer Patty Hidalgo

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to highlight professionals from historically underrepresented groups in fragrance to raise awareness of their important contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation of perfumers.

We're proud to support the American Chemical Society Scholars Program which awards renewable scholarships to undergraduate students from historically underrepresented groups majoring in chemistry-related disciplines and careers.

In 2023, the Bath & Body Works Foundation donated $200,000 to support both the American Chemical Society Scholars Program and the mission of the American Chemical Society Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect. This donation will help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers, and more.

To learn more about this effort, visit .