Metlife Foundation Reaches New Milestone, Over $1 Billion In Giving

NEW YORK, September 15, 2023 /3BL/ - MetLife Foundation announced that it has reached over $1 billion in giving. The Foundation was established in 1976 as an independent charitable arm of Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MetLife), and since its founding, has made significant contributions to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence.

Today, MetLife Foundation focuses on driving inclusive economic mobility and addressing the needs of underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. The work of MetLife Foundation continues to improve the financial health and well-being of individuals and families, creating positive impacts for society and communities.

“Supporting and protecting families, businesses and communities has always been core to our strategy, and the work MetLife Foundation does helpsdeliver on our purpose,” said MetLife President and CEO, Michel Khalaf.“As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our commitment to continue to help all our stakeholders build a more confident future.”

Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has established commitments and partnered with nonprofits to provide grants and create programs in support of its mission, notable among them being:



In 2005, MetLife Foundation expanded its grantmaking outside of the U.S., and committed $200 million to a global campaign to bring financial inclusion to low-income communities around the world.

MetLife Foundation's giving has focused on responding to crises globally including the September 11 attacks, the Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan, COVID-19, among others.

Over the years, MetLife Foundation has provided grants to support access to affordable housing and has partnered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, which the Foundation works with in 13 countries – including the U.S., Korea, India and Bangladesh.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation have proudly partnered with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) for nearly 80 years to support students attending HBCUs.

MetLife's 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments include a pledge from MetLife Foundation to award $150 million in funding to support underserved and underrepresented communities. Since 2021, $60.9 million has been awarded to help close the income and wealth gap. MetLife Foundation has awarded over $18 million for Alzheimer's Disease research through MetLife Foundation Awards for Medical Research, leading to a greater understanding of the disease.

To mark the milestone, MetLife Foundation and Food Bank For New York City are hosting a food packing event on September 14, 2023, in Vanderbilt Hall located in Grand Central Terminal, with MetLife volunteers. MetLife Foundation and Food Bank For New York City have been partners for 15 years, and this event coincides with Hunger Action Month and MetLife's annual initiative – Volunteering with Purpose – where MetLife colleagues lend their time, talent and passions to benefit their communities.

“We are honored to have our longstanding partner, Food Bank For New York City, jointo recognize this achievement,” said Mike Zarcone, Head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and Chairman of MetLife Foundation.“Our partners and MetLife colleagues amplify the efforts of the Foundation, and this event will help fight back against food insecurity for our neighbors in New York City and communities around the world.”

Additionally, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Representative Brandon Williams issued proclamations recognizing MetLife Foundation achieving $1 billion in giving and its work in New York City and New York more broadly. In Mayor Adams' proclamation, he declared September 14, 2023, as MetLife Foundation Day in New York City.

