Binance Updates Cross-Margin Loanable Asset Maintenance Ratio

The adjustment will affect the leverage multiple of these assets, automatically updating existing fully collateralized leveraged positions in both unified account plans to align them with the new maintenance margin ratio after the specified time and date.

This action aims to enhance the borrowing capacity for Cross Margin users who participate in these programs, providing them with improved capital efficiency and greater flexibility in their trading.

Additionally, the maintenance margin ratios for Cross Margin loanable assets will undergo changes, subsequently impacting their leverage.

These modifications will be automatically applied to all open and existing Cross Margin loan positions created under the programs starting September 20, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC).

Binance's Classic Portfolio Margin Program is a comprehensive cross-asset margin offering designed to simplify margin balances across varitrading products .

With support for more than 200 cryptocurrencies as collateral, this program caters to the requirements of professional traders, market makers, and institutional clients looking for an integrated solution for active trading, cross-hedging, and optimized risk management.

It's worth noting that Binance recently experienced a temporary suspension in USDT leveraged futures trading due to technical issues.

However, the exchange promptly resolved the problem, ensuring the smooth resumption of trading activities.