Anantnag Encounter: Missing Soldier Found Dead As Operation Runs Into 3Rd Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "One more soldier, who had been missing since yesterday (Thursday) amid the Anantnag encounter where the security forces are trying to neutralize holed-up terrorists, has been found dead. The death toll in the Anantnag encounter has climbed to four. The other slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.The encounter broke out on Wednesday, September 13, and the ongoing gunfight between a combined team of security personnel from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district entered Day 3 today.According to the security officials, the soldier“had been reported missing since yesterday.”“During joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area,” they said.The security forces are also being helped with quadcopters and drones in their effort to locate the terrorists who are holed up in the Kokernag area. \"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,\" the officials said.Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.(With agency inputs)
