Introducing Freshtake: A Groundbreaking Grocery Store Concept Coming To Augusta, Ga In Summer 2024

FreshTake, a brand-new grocery store concept, is set to open its doors in the former 42,000 square foot Whole Foods location at I-20 and Washington Road Summer 2024.

FreshTake's grand opening is anticipated for Summer 2024, offering Augusta's community an unmatched shopping journey that blends convenience, culinary indulgence, and leisure.

At just 28 years old, Jackson Mitchell's passion for the grocery industry and his creative vision have culminated in the birth of FreshTake. Drawing on years of experience and dreaming up the perfect grocery store concept, Mitchell is excited to unveil this unique venture to Augusta residents. "We are thrilled to introduce FreshTake to Augusta," said Jackson Mitchell, CEO. "This store represents the culmination of my career and a deep love for the grocery business. Our goal is to create a space that not only offers top-quality groceries but also becomes a hub for the community, where people can come together to enjoy great food, entertainment, and convenience."

FreshTake is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the modern shopper, offering a seamless integration of shopping and leisure activities. The store will feature seating for 130, two outdoor balconies a spacimezzanine seating area above the in-store cafe, providing professionals with a cozy spot to work or meet over coffee while enjoying complimentary WIFI. The outdoor patio seating area at FreshTake will be a prime attraction, boasting a walk-up barbecue smokehouse for a mouthwatering lunch or dinner experience. Patrons can also unwind by the fire pit or practice their golf skills on the 5-hole putting green, making FreshTake a destination that appeals to families and individuals alike. One of the highlights of FreshTake will be "Jackson's," a beer and wine bar within the store. Shoppers can relax and catch up on their favorite sports on 13 large televisions while savoring a selection of 10 tap beers, wine, made-to-order sushi and bar food items.



Augusta residents and visitors will dive into a delectable culinary experience at FreshTake, where their diverse food service offerings cater to all tastes. FreshTake customers will enjoy the artistry of an in-store sushi bar, indulging in comforting slices at the pizza and pasta station, crafting their ideal sub at the sandwich bar, and exploring the delights of the full-service hot food bar and bakery as well as a large selection of import cheeses. For a refreshing twist, customers can visit the fresh-squeezed juice and smoothie bar or discover easy meal solutions with a variety of grab and go options.

FreshTake will also offer the convenience of Instacart pickup and delivery services, ensuring that customers can effortlessly shop for groceries online and have them delivered to their doorstep or pick up at their convenience using the drive-up service. Additionally, FreshTake will provide prepared foods delivery, allowing patrons to savor our deliciofferings in the comfort of their homes. For special occasions and gatherings, our catering services will make entertaining a breeze with a delectable selection of culinary delights.

Jackson Mitchell is a 4th generation member of the esteemed Mitchell Grocery family business. As a full-service grocery store, FreshTake will carry the legacy of Mitchell Grocery's commitment to quality meats a step further. The store will feature in-store butchers and a dedicated section for meat, thoughtfully categorized into prime, fresh, frozen, and packaged selections. Notably, customers can select their choice of fresh meat and have it prepared by in-store chefs with the innovative "grill while you shop" option. The fresh seafood department will also provide free steaming services. "We are proud to continue our family's tradition of delivering the best quality meats to our customers," said Jackson Mitchell. "With FreshTake, we aim to raise the bar even higher and provide an unparalleled grocery shopping experience for the Augusta community."

FreshTake is proud to feature a diverse selection of fresh produce, an extensive assortment of bulk food items and a beer cave known as the "Ice Box." In addition to groceries, the store will offer a comprehensive range of products, including health and beauty items, general merchandise, and a full-service pharmacy including vaccinations, ensuring all shoppers' needs are met under one roof. Jackson Mitchell and his team invite all to experience this transformative evolution in grocery retail.

About FreshTake

FreshTake is an innovative grocery store concept spearheaded by CEO Jackson Mitchell, a fourth-generation member of the Mitchell Grocery family business. By seamlessly integrating quality groceries, diverse dining options, and recreational amenities, FreshTake is poised to redefine the traditional grocery shopping experience. The grand opening is set for Summer 2024 in the former Whole Foods location within Augusta's Washington Crossing shopping center at 2907 Washington Road, STE 102, Augusta, GA 30909. Follow along on FreshTake's social media pages for updates and construction progress.

Media Contact:

Sarah Mitchell Wagner

Mitchell Marketing Solutions, Inc.

256.506.0409

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc.