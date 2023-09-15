Friday, 15 September 2023 09:05 GMT

From Reykjavík Energy


9/15/2023 1:31:32 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) draws attention to today's release of Ljósleiðarinn, which is wholly owned by OR, regarding authorisation of sale of new equity.

Saevar Freyr Thráinsson
CEO of Reykjavík Energy




MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107077773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search