NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kem, an online community where students can connect and discuss the university and early career experience anonymously, has made a charitable donation to Maui Strong , to help the affected people catastrophic wildfires that ravaged parts of Western Maui. This was as part of its commitment to community building beyond virtual walls.

The devastating wildfires were fueled by Hurricane Dora's winds in August 2023, resulting in an unprecedented tragedy. Claiming at least 114 lives, it became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Thousands of homes, businesses, and historical sites were destroyed, leaving survivors scrambling for basic necessities such as food, water, and housing.

Since launching in 2023, Kemhas become a valuable resource for students in terms of anonympeer reviews, university experience sharing, and early career preparation. This initiative to help Maui's wildfire victims serves as an extension of Kempus' ongoing efforts to provide value to communities, both online and offline.

Lee, the CEO of Kempus, spoke candidly about the disaster. "Needless to say, the wildfires shattered a community. No amount can replace lives lost or reverse the impact, but we at Kemare proud to be a part of planting seeds for the future. Seeds that will hopefully grow into long-term recovery and hope for those affected in Maui."

Kemencourages the general public to support the victims and the rebuilding process. In addition to Maui Strong, here are additional charities to which one can donate to help the affected people of Maui:



Maui United Way Inc.:

Maui Humane Society Inc.: Aloha United Way:

About Kem

Kem(Kempus, Inc.) is an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews on their course and university experience-without fear of reprisal.

SOURCE KemInc