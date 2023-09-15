Patient Recommends Whitesands Treatment Lakeland For Making It“Feel Very Comfortable”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A patient is praising WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab for creating a comfortable space for recovering addicts. I feel very comfortable in this place and feel like in the groups I can open up and share my emotions,” - BayronLAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A patient is praising WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab for creating a comfortable space where recovering addicts can feel free to be honest and open as they undergo treatment.
“I feel very comfortable in this place and feel like in the groups I can open up and share my emotions,” the patient, Bayron, wrote in a five-star review of the WhiteSands facility in Lakeland, Florida . Calling his therapist and case manager“attentive and respectful,” he added,“I recommend it.”
The comfort and security of those seeking help with addiction are of paramount importance to the team at WhiteSands, which was founded to raise the standard of care for substance abuse treatment. Its programs are designed to treat patients as individuals whose disorder stems from unique circumstances and challenges, not as just one of many addicts treated with the same cookie-cutter approach.
A critical part of this philosophy is to provide a home-like setting; from living accommodations to common areas, patients are made to feel welcome and safe, and can therefore relax and foon recovery. WhiteSands creates a supportive, welcoming community where patients – called“guests” when not in treatment – can relax and foon healing. Physical exercise programs, creative activities, and meditation are some of the offerings that keep guests' minds and bodies engaged and moving toward complete wellness.
This innovative philosophy drives a remarkable success rate at WhiteSands, whose patients experience sustained recovery longer than those who've been through other programs. It's also been named Florida's best treatment center by Newsweek magazine – three years in a row.
WhiteSands' high-quality treatment of substance abuse disorders begins with medically assisted detox for patients who require it and continues to residential or outpatient rehab and long-term aftercare. Many patients also participate in therapy for the underlying psychological or behavioral conditions that drive their addiction, known as a dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorder.
Bayron's praise for the WhiteSands treatment team is not unusual. Many patients commend its staff, all of whom are fully committed to ensuring patients' success in treatment, from detox through discharge or completion of treatments.
Care continues after formal treatment ends, helping patients transition back to the community. For some graduating patients, this may mean moving into a partial-hospitalization program and then to a sober living community.
Another innovation at WhiteSands is its Life Skills program, which helps patients create a healthy routine that will support recovery when they return home. Addiction often leads to chaos and a feeling of being overwhelmed, and to return to a life without structure is an invitation to resume drug or alcohol abuse. Life Skills helps patients learn to sleep right, eat right and live right on a daily basis so they can not just stay sober but have the resources for living the most successful, happy, balanced life possible. Each participant checks in daily with their personal Life Skills guide, and the program is addressed on a weekly basis with their therapist.
Life Skills is unique among WhiteSands programs but shares one overarching goal with the entire WhiteSands experience.
From the therapeutic strategies employed with them to the physical environment where they are cared for with kindness and compassion, it's all designed to help patients overcome the challenges of substance use disorders.
Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 863-209-7451.
