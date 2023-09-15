Skel Fjárfestingafélag Hf.: Buy-Back Programme Week 37 - End Of Buy-Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 37 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,410,243 own shares for total amount of 67,750,490 ISK as follows:
| Date
| Tími
| Purchased
Shares
| Price
| Purchase Price
| 11.9.2023
| 10:05:46
| 500,000
| 12.7
| 6,350,000
| 11.9.2023
| 11:04:02
| 500,000
| 12.6
| 6,300,000
| 11.9.2023
| 15:13:56
| 477,000
| 12.6
| 6,010,200
| 12.9.2023
| 09:30:40
| 500,000
| 12.6
| 6,300,000
| 12.9.2023
| 09:37:38
| 993,313
| 12.6
| 12,515,744
| 13.9.2023
| 09:35:57
| 1,000,000
| 12.6
| 12,600,000
| 13.9.2023
| 09:56:56
| 450,000
| 12.4
| 5,580,000
| 13.9.2023
| 14:38:41
| 58,000
| 12.5
| 725,000
| 14.9.2023
| 09:49:20
| 931,930
| 12.2
| 11,369,546
| Total
|
| 5,410,243
|
| 67,750,490
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 13,108,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 18,518,518 own shares for 242,482,196 or 0.956% of issued shares. SKEL has now finished the buy-back programme.
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107077720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.