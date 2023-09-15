Southesk Gottman Participates At Global Trading Summit In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Southesk Gottman's officials represent the commodity trading team at an exclusive commodity innovators' meeting in Hong Kong
CENTRAL HONG KONG,, HONG KONG S.A.R., HONG KONG S.A.R., September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Southesk Gottman, a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets, today announced about attending the Global Trading Summit, held by commodity innovators in Hong Kong. The purpose of the meeting is to rediscuss commodity trading opportunities for market participants all over the world and gain face time with industry experts.
The main theme of the meeting will be centered on achieving high-level performance through increasing production and rapidity of operations as well as the diversity of data sources. Another major topic to be addressed relates to hedging risks and supporting sustainable growth through markets as well as building strong partnerships as a step further to achieve established industry goals. Leading organizations are aware of the fact that fluctuations within commodity trading involve influence on business data and resources. The participants will be able to highlight ways of decision-making based on data analysis that will lead to healthy competition and successful risk management.
The summit participants will have access to:
-Unique direct addressing towards executives and product managers;
-Technical and functional training;
-Networking events;
-Breakout sessions for regional business;
-Direct cooperation with specialized departments.
The industry experts will be able to participate in exclusive training , tproviding an overview on using advanced strategies for commodity trading. Participants will have the possibility to exchange business knowledge and experience related to the market conditions and expectations and how to match them accordingly.
“It is a great chance for all commodity professionals to find common ways in developing constructive cooperation. We are expecting to point out the trends we have to concentrate upon and to create action plans that will leadto beneficial commodity trading”, said Low Sun Maidin, Senior Managing Editor of Commodities.
About Southesk Gottman
Southesk Gottman is a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets. Southesk Gottman attracts and retains talented individuals from the world of trading and brokerage to provide a more bespoke, educated, and developed level of service. Southesk Gottman's core front office team wields an impressive repertoire of 125 years combined commodity options trading experience. Our global presence allowsto provide exemplary service with execution offerings across a variety of markets. Southesk Gottman has developed an extensive network of partnerships with the largest firms in the industry.
