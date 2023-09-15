Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its Nav For August 2023

Unaudited consolidatedrental income for August 2023 amounted to EUR 1.1 million. The property management team is negotiating final terms with an anchor tenant in Upmalas Biroji to partially fill the premises vacated by SEB in August 2023. Over the first eight months of this year, the Fund achieved a consolidated rental income of EUR 10.7 million. Like-for-likerental income has increased by 7.2% to EUR 9.2 million (eight months of 2022: EUR 8.6 million). Like-for-like figures exclude therental income of properties sold in 2023 (DoPRO and Duetto). The Fund recorded an unaudited consolidatedloss of EUR 0.3 million in August 2023.

At the end of August 2023, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.9 million (31 December 2022: EUR 5.3 million). During August, the Fund has successfully refinanced Kontor SIA loan until 2028, reducing the original Kontor SIA loan by EUR 1.2 million. The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.2 million in refurbishment projects, with the largest portion dedicated to the fit-out of Gallerias Centrs' new anchor tenant Arket, which is set to open the first flagship store of a global chain in Latvia in November 2023. Operational costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

As of 31 August 2023, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 269.1 million (31 December 2022: EUR 344.0 million).

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

