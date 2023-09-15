Breaking Barriers In Substance Abuse Therapy: Dr. Akoury's Complimentary Integrative Methods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Discover a Supplemented Path to Lasting Recovery with Self-Love and Natural Healing Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” - Carl BardJOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the nation comes together to observe National D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Day, it is a time to reflect on the persistent challenges posed by substance abuse and addiction. On this important occasion, Dr. Dalal Akoury, a leading figure in the field of holistic addiction recovery, stands ready to share her groundbreaking approach that complements traditional methods and government efforts.
With a commitment spanning decades, Dr. Akoury has dedicated a substantial part of her life to exploring effective strategies for addressing the substance abuse epidemic. Her approach supplements conventional treatments and includes a holistic blend of lifestyle adjustments, dietary modifications, exercise routines, and mental training. At its core, Dr. Akoury's philosophy recognizes that addiction often stems from imbalances in neurotransmitters.
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, founded by Dr. Akoury, is built upon the fundamental principle of fostering self-love and self-acceptance as the cornerstone of successful addiction recovery. By nurturing these essential elements, individuals gain the strength and resilience needed to break free from the grip of addiction.
Building upon this solid foundation, Dr. Akoury's innovative regimen places a strong emphasis on naturally enhancing serotonin and dopamine levels within the body. These neurotransmitters play a pivotal role in regulating mood, reducing cravings, and promoting overall well-being. By empowering individuals to achieve a balanced state of mind and body, AWAREmed offers a holistic and sustainable approach to addiction recovery.
Dr. Akoury's holistic methodology underscores the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit. This comprehensive approach to healing acknowledges that true recovery goes beyond addressing the physical aspects of addiction. It encompasses emotional and psychological well-being, providing individuals with a more profound and lasting transformation.
As we commemorate National D.A.R.E. Day, Dr. Akoury urges those affected by substance abuse to explore holistic solutions that offer a path to lasting recovery and renewed hope. Her tireless dedication to advancing substance abuse recovery methods has earned her the respect and admiration of peers and patients alike.
For more information about Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, please visit
**DISCLAIMER:**
This article is intended for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical treatment, advice, diagnosis, or consultation. Medical and health-related decisions should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals who can consider the specific circumstances and needs of each individual.
Readers are encouraged to seek the guidance of licensed healthcare providers for any health-related concerns, including addiction, substance abuse, or mental health issues. The content presented in this article is not a substitute for professional medical expertise and should not be relied upon for making medical or treatment decisions.
