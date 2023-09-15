Green Cabbage Announces Receptio, A Group Purchasing Arm

With the combination of the GC "OneWorkspace" platform and the RECEPTIO purchasing vehicle, clients of all sizes will have the ability to purchase products and services at a cost without a significant markup in which resellers capture.

Green Cabbage is always on the move for our clients.

Green Cabbage directly or indirectly serves 1000+ clients across the globe and clients have been asking to accelerate their procurement of Telpurchases at the best pricing and GC has negotiated a volume discount to address the $500B in managed spend from GC clients.

Russ Ross, Chief Operations Officer at Green Cabbage stated, "After dissecting the markup on our clients VAR purchases from the last 4 years specific to Telecom, it was time to step in and create a GPO offering within the GC subscription at NO ADDITIONAL COST".

Dave Krigger, Chief Data Officer, "We will offer over 2500 products & telservices related to Network, Data, Managed Solutions, Voice, and Mobility, that are commonly purchased. Now our clients don't have to second guess whether they are receiving exceptional pricing and terms." The inflation of margins within these product sets are substantial and now our clients can reinvest these dollars to save, innovate and grow their businesses.

Existing clients will pay no fee to enroll into the RECEPTIO GPO and be able to begin their savings journey immediately.

To learn more about Green Cabbage and RECEPTIO, please visit

SOURCE Green Cabbage