Big Springs Farm Pumpkins & Corn Maze, Opens 2023 Season With New Fall Experiences

Big Springs Farm, 2023 Corn Maze design is a nod to our current lifestyle of technology with a group of the most popular emojis. Old meets new as this corn maze uniquely sits in the middle of a traditional farm that has been in the family since the 1870's
New features include a look-out tower inside the maze, a sunflower field, colored pumpkins, pick your own fall flowers and a new barn made of pumpkins. We are thrilled to have more people each year bring their families and enjoy it as much as we do. Every year we will be adding something new.” - Justin BrownLANESBORO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- This year's emoji-themed corn maze sits on ten acres and will take a four and a half mile walk to complete. In their third year of operation, Big Springs Farm chose to highlight popular emojis in their design as a fun experience for children and adults alike. Other new experiences include a look-out tower inside the corn maze, a sunflower field, a 'colored pumpkin varieties' pumpkin patch, pick your own fall flowers and an incredible photo opportunity at the new iconic barn made of pumpkins.
Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. The hours of operation in September are 10:00am to 7:00pm and in October are from 10:00am to 5:00pm. There is also an opportunity to experience the Corn Maze by Flashlight on Oct. 20, 21 and 28 from 7:00 – 10:00pm. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the farm. For more information,
Justin & Pam Brown, Owners of Big Springs Farm Pumpkins & Corn Maze are excited to continue expanding the fall experience at their farm.“We are thrilled to have more people each year bring their families and enjoy it as much as we do. Every year we will be adding something new,” said Justin. Below is a complete list of Big Springs Farm fall experience and activities:
Barn Made of Pumpkins – Photo Opportunity
Colored Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Corn Maze – 10 acres, 4.5 miles long
Corn Maze by Flashlight – October 20, 21 and 28 from 7:00-10:00pm
Corn Pit
Duck Races
Fall Crafts and Décor
Fall Flower Patch – Pick Your Own
Farm Animals
Giant 100-Foot Slide
Gravity Box Basketball
Hayrides
Jump Pad
Jumbo Corn Hole
Mini Corn Maze
Playground
Traditional Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your Own
Queen's Caramel Apples
Round Bale Jungle Gym
Sunflower Field – Photo Opportunity
Zip-line Swing
About Big Springs Farm
Big Springs Farm is a corn maze and pumpkin patch destination in Southeast Minnesota. Family-owned and family-farmed, they are located near the tri-state corner of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, offering best-in-class corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, sunflower field, farm animals, and a zip-line swing among other fall farm experiences. Big Springs Farm provides a unique fall experience at their working farm; to learn more, visit .
