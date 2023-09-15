Big Springs Farm Pumpkins & Corn Maze, Opens 2023 Season With New Fall Experiences

Big Springs Farm, 2023 Corn Maze design is a nod to our current lifestyle of technology with a group of the most popular emojis. Old meets new as this corn maze uniquely sits in the middle of a traditional farm that has been in the family since the 1870's

New features include a look-out tower inside the maze, a sunflower field, colored pumpkins, pick your own fall flowers and a new barn made of pumpkins.

