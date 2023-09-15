Bic: 3Rd Quarter & 9 Months 2023 Results Invitation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clichy, France , September 1 5 , 2023 BIC's 3 rd Quarter & 9 M onths 202 3 Results

will be released on

Wednesday , October 25 , 202 3 , after the market close Gonzalve B ich , Chief Executive Officer Chad S pooner , Chief Financial Officer will host a webcast and conference call on Thur s day , October 26, 202 3 at

8 : 3 0 a.m. Paris ( CET ) time To participate to this conference call / webcast , either:

c onnect to our website:



join the webcast via the following link:

or dial-in via telephone:



France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66 U.K: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 U.S.A: +1 786 697 3501 Vocal access code: BIC



To ensure your participation, please dial-in 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link as above.



ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, US. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BICSales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or followon LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team

i nvestors.info @bicworld



Kimberly Stewart

Head of Investor Relations

kimberly.stewart @bicworld

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39







Attachment

BIC_ Q3 2023 Results invitation





Attachments BIC_ Q3 2023 Results invitation...