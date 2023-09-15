Hiperbaric And Csiro Develop New Canister For High Pressure Thermal Processing (Hptp)

Invented by CSIRO

Australia's national science agency, and further developed by Hiperbaric, HPTP combines the microbial lethality of heat with the rapid speed of high pressure into one revolutionary system.

High Pressure Thermal Processing (HPTP) canister on the infeed conveyor of a Hiperbaric HPP In-Pack machin

At the core of HPTP is a canister patented by CSIRO that adds mild heat to existing Hiperbaric High Pressure Processing (HPP) machines. The canister is capable of withstanding extreme pressure (87,000psi / 6,000 bar) and temperature conditions (>90 °C), while keeping food products completely isolated from the surrounding water medium used.

The process is simple and compatible with all existing Hiperbaric HPP machines - preheat the canister and food, hermetically seal, then use ultra-high pressure to rapidly achieve sterilization temperatures.

This innovation is suitable for making some products microbiologically safe using far less heat compared to conventional food preservation technologies. Unlike conventional thermal pasteurization methods, HPTP enables sterilization at lower temperatures, maintaining the natural flavor, nutrients, and visual appeal of products.

This proprietary canister will enable a wide variety of products to benefit from the advantages of HPTP in a shelf-stable format.

By precisely controlling pressure and temperature, HPHT delivers major advantages including rapidly inactivating pathogens and spores to enable shelf-stable low acid products, preserving nutrition and flavor better than standard heat methods, reducing processing contaminants that can occur at high heat, and achieving commercial sterilization up to ten times faster than conventional canning based on research.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CSIRO, a world leader in scientific research, on this cutting-edge canister technology," said Dr. Carole Tonello, VP of Business Development, Hiperbaric. "It represents a major breakthrough that will expand the applications for HPTP and help our food manufacturing partners deliver incredibly fresh-tasting, shelf-stable foods to consumers."

Dr Kai Knoerzer, Principal Research Scientist at CSIRO, added "At CSIRO, we are committed to scientific excellence and innovation that can benefit industries globally. This project leverages our deep expertise in food processing, safety, and packaging to help bring a truly game-changing advancement to the market. We look forward to seeing the exceptional products this technology will enable."

The proprietary canister will be unveiled during PACK EXPO Las Vegas at the Hiperbaric booth #N-10857. With this new technology, Hiperbaric aims to revolutionize shelf-stable foods and beverages, providing exceptional quality that was previously only possible for refrigerated items.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's

leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed its high pressure processing equipment internationally.

The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continueffort in

R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes.

A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market.

For more information, visit:

.

About CSIRO

CSIRO, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, is Australia's national science agency and one of the largest and most diverse research agencies in the world. CSIRO undertakes scientific research to solve industry and societal challenges facing Australia and the globe.

