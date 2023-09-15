Netflix To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email.

Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible

for inclusion to [email protected] .

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir .



About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services

with over 238 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.