Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Honeywell Data Breach

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Honeywell International, Inc. related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Honeywell International, Inc. you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Honeywell International, Inc. that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at , or fill out our contact form at .

