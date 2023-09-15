Truckers Health Con Conference Promises To Revolutionize Company Healthcare Expenses And Wellness Strategies

Putting the Best Drivers Behind The Wheel

Truckers Health Con

Education and Training

Groundbreaking conference aims to educate on the considerable savings in employee benefits that are available through a solid Wellness Strategy

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Truckers Health Network is pleased to announce its upcoming conference Truckers Health Con, scheduled to take place from November 9th to 11th, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. This groundbreaking event aims to shed light on the considerable savings companies can achieve on their healthcare expenses by investing in a comprehensive Wellness Strategy.

The Truckers Health Con Conference is a unique opportunity for businesses operating in the trucking industry to learn how proactive measures can lead to dramatic reductions in sick days, accidents caused by unhealthy drivers, expenses associated with new hires, and employee turnover. By implementing a Wellness Strategy with a Direct Primary care Model, companies can significantly decrease healthcare costs while enhancing the overall well-being of their employees.

During the three-day conference, attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights from industry-leading medical professionals and other healthcare experts. Specific topics related to healthcare will be thoroughly addressed, enabling participants to acquire practical knowledge that can be immediately applied within their organizations.

One of the key highlights of the conference will be the emphasis on the remarkable cost-effectiveness of a wellness strategy. According to recent studies, investing just $1 in a wellness program can yield an astonishing $6 in saved healthcare costs. This powerful statistic underscores the potential long-term benefits available to businesses that embrace a proactive approach towards employee health and well-being.

"We are extremely excited to host the Truckers Health Con Conference," said Brian Hazelgren, Chairman, Truckers Health Network. "Our aim is to provide attendees with essential knowledge and resources that will empower them to make informed decisions about healthcare expenses and wellness strategies. By adopting a proactive approach, companies cannot only save substantial amounts of capital, but also create a healthier and more productive work environment.”

TH Con focuses on Cost-effective primary care through Direct Primary Care; Enhanced access to healthcare; Comprehensive preventive care; a Holistic approach to well-being; Pspecific topics on Improving Heart Health and the Circulatory System; Brain Health; Weight Management; Sleep Disorders and Chronic Pain, to name a few.

“We are excited to showcase our Telehealth device at Truckers Health Con this year. RITA (Remote Intelligent Telehealth Assistant) that will be placed in truck stops, resorts, corporate campuses, and many retail outlets throughout the country,” states Pertexa Tech CEO, Kishor Joshi.“This device allows truckers, and really anyone on the road, to get 24/7 access to medical professionals and receive a consultation, medical prescription, vital signs check, and wellness coaching, in a short, live visit with a healthcare professional.”

Truckers Health Con invites those interested in elevating their understanding of healthcare in the trucking industry to join the event. Registrations are open now, and space is limited. To secure your spot and benefit from the transformative insights shared at Truckers Health Con Conference, please visit truckershealthconor contact our dedicated conference team at: Brock Hansson, , (480) 605-1905.

About Truckers Health Con:

Truckers Health Con is a leading healthcare conference dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by the trucking industry. By bringing together top medical professionals, industry experts, and key stakeholders, Truckers Health Con aims to promote healthier and safer practices within the trucking community while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs for businesses.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Brock Hansson



(480) 605-1905 or toll free (888) 405-4242

###

Brian Hazelgren

Truckers Health Network

+1 480-427-7999

