Moore Kuehn Encourages Age, Acer, Nxgn, And Sum Investors To Contact Law Firm

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Serina Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, AgeX Therapeutics shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)

Acer Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Zevra Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Acer Therapeutics shareholders will receive 0.121 of a share of Zevra's common stock and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right per share.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare has agreed to merge with Thoma Bravo. Under the proposed transaction, NextGen Healthcare shareholders will receive $23.95 in cash per share.

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM)

Summit Materials has agreed to merge with Cementos Argos. Under the proposed transaction, Summit shareholders are expected to own approximately 69% of the combined company.

