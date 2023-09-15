Bally's Kansas City Announces Property Expansion Opening

As part of the expansion, Bally's reimaged its casino floor and added new gaming products, including 200 new games and a dedicated high-limit slot area. The second floor has additional games and provides guests with a more relaxed, comfortable gaming experience. The new commercial center is also home to Chickie's & Pete's Crabhouse and Sports Bar, with space for Bally's to incorporate additional dining and retail establishments.

"We are very excited to unveil a transformed Bally's Kansas City. From the moment guests arrive, they will be greeted with enhanced dining and gaming experiences. We are grateful for the collaborative work of the city and the hundreds of union members who played a critical role in bringing this expansion to reality over the past two years," said Michael Donovan, Bally's Regional Vice President & General Manager - Midwest.

In addition to new dining and amenities, the casino has undergone an extensive aesthetic renovation to its interior and exterior, including the addition of state-of-the-art lighting elements. A series of steel frames and fabric panels illuminate the new façade, lighting up the Kansas City sky. The renovations also include improved site traffic circulation, upgrading guests' arrival experience. With multiple, available entrances, guests can now easily park and step right into the casino, allowing them to experience all that's new at Bally's Kansas City.



Since Bally's Corporation took ownership of the former Isle of Capri in 2020, the Company has upgraded many amenities, including the addition of 1800 Baccarat Lounge, an Asian-themed gaming lounge and noodle bar complete with 8 Baccarat tables, an authentic menu featuring Vietnamese Pho, seafood fried rice, an assortment of noodles, and bubble teas. The best-in-class Asian gaming lounge has been extremely popular since its inception.

Bally's also rolled-out Celebrity Casino & Lounge, located on the second floor of the casino, offering over 30 slot machines ranging from pennies to $5 machines, including video and reel, one blackjack table, one baccarat table, and a unique dining experience featuring Jerry Longo's. The exclusive gaming lounge, featuring martinis and higher-limits gaming, has added a sense of polish and exclusivity to the casino.

About Bally's Corporation



Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15

casinos across 10 states and a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.



With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

