American National Employees Give Back For 9/11 National Day Of Service





“Volunteerism has always been an important part of our culture at American National. We're proud of that and of our employees who, time and again, step up to serve the communities we call home,” said CC Pardo, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, American National.

9/11 Day has helped transform September 11th into the largest day of service in America. In cities across the country, 9/11 Day organizes large-scale volunteer projects to assemble nutritimeals for Americans at risk of hunger.

“Partnering with 9/11 Day gavean opportunity to remember the fallen and honor the heroes from that tragic day by coming together in service of those who need assistance,” Pardo said.“We were honored to support and participate in this great effort to turn the anniversary of one of our nation's darkest moments into a day of doing good.”

