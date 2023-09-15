Maple Syrup Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Maple Syrup Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The“Maple Syrup Global Market Report 2023” offers comprehensive market insights. The maple syrup market size is projected to reach $1.95 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.54%.

The growth in the maple syrup market is driven by increased baked goods demand. North America is set to dominate the market. Key players include The Kroger Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Wegmans Food Markets, The J.M. Smucker Company, Coombs Family Farms, B&G Foods Inc., Rogers Sugar Inc.

Maple Syrup Market Segments

. Source Types: Sugar Maple, Black Maple, Red Maple

. Applications: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionary, Flavor Enhancer, Dairy, Frozen Desserts

. Distribution Channels: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

. Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Maple syrup is a thick, sweet, and sticky syrup produced from the sap of varimaple tree varieties. It's a popular natural sweetener and flavor enhancer used in cooking, baking, and as a topping for pancakes, waffles, and desserts.

