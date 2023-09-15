Friday, 15 September 2023 07:33 GMT

Global Helicopter Engines Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors


(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2023" provides all-encompassing market information. TBRC predicts the helicopter engines market size to reach $25.75 billion by 2027, with a 3.4% CAGR.

The growth in the helicopter engines market expands due to rising helicopter usage. North America leads in market share. Key players: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Raytheon Technologies Corp., AirHelicopters SAS, Honeywell Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Helicopter Engines Market Segments
. Types: Piston, Gas Turbine, Stamping Engines
. Weight Categories: Light, Medium, Heavy
. Sales: New, Pre-Owned
. Applications: EMS, Corporate Services, SAR Operations, Oil & Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others
. Geography: The global helicopter engines market is categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Helicopter engines produce mechanical power in the propulsion system, assisting in take-off and landing. They are temporary power boosters.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Helicopter Engines Market Trends And Strategies
4. Helicopter Engines Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107077581

