Catalina Island Medical Center Changes Name To Catalina Island Health, Partners With Uci Health

Catalina Island Medical Center (CIMC) announced that it has changed its name to Catalina Island Health. We are so much more than just a medical center or hospital. Catalina Island Health is a pillar in the community, providing so much more than acute care and checkups.” - Jason Paret, CEOCATALINA ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Catalina Island Medical Center (CIMC) announced that it has changed its name to Catalina Island Health and is debuting a new logo and branding to reflect both the name change and the medical center's formal affiliation with UCI Health.
“We are so much more than just a medical center or hospital. Catalina Island Health is a pillar in the community, providing so much more than acute care and checkups,” said Catalina Island Health CEO Jason Paret.“With our recent affiliation with UCI Health, 'health' is a term that encompasses everything from acute care to good fitness and preventative care. We feel the name“Catalina Island Health” better represents our broader mission.”
Catalina Island Health will continue to accept the same insurance as it did before the name change and partnership with UCI Health. The assets, liabilities, and board of directors of each hospital remain separate, but services are coordinated.“The affiliation with UCI Health creates more opportunities for patients and their families to have greater access to high quality, affordable care, closer to home,” said Mr. Paret.
Catalina Island Health has no intention of changing staffing levels or consolidating any existing clinical services, but rather, increasing access to a greater number of services provided. As one of Southern California's largest acute-care hospitals, UCI Health is able to extend more of its award-winning services to strategic partners like Catalina Island Health. The result is execution of a shared vision of providing high quality, value-based care for patients and communities.“This affiliation is about preserving and enhancing our patients' experience,” added Mr. Paret.“The result is execution of a shared vision of providing high quality, value-based care for patients and communities.”
Catalina Island Health:
A 501(c)3 nonprofit, Catalina Island Health's services include acute care, pediatric care, emergency care, primary care, physical therapy, mental health services, a fitness center, radiology, and laboratory, all on Catalina Island.
