Aker Asa: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Please see notification form attached.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The following files are available for download: