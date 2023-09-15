



Sampo has applied for Mandatum to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Sampo has today applied for the shares in Mandatum plc to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Subject to the approval of the application, trading in Mandatum's shares is expected to commence on the official list on 2 October 2023 under the trading code MANTA.



The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc, held on 17 May 2023, approved the Board's proposal to separate Mandatum from Sampo Group through a partial demerger. In the demerger, all of the shares in Mandatum Holding Ltd and related assets and liabilities will transfer without a liquidation procedure to Mandatum plc. As demerger consideration, Sampo shareholders will receive one new share in Mandatum plc, the company to be incorporated in the demerger on the effective date of the demerger, which is expected to be 1 October 2023, for each existing series A or series B share in Sampo plc.

The Finnish-language demerger prospecand its supplements are available, together with their unofficial English translations, at .



