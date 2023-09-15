Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S Publishes Net Asset Value (Nav).

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 September 2023

Corporate Announcement 30/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishesAsset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes theAsset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 August 2023.

NAV per share in USD: 2401.03

NAV per share in EUR: 2209.27

The performance during August is 0.14% in USD. The year-to-dateperformance is 0.08% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 371.8 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR, 2209.27, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 31 August 2023 which was 1.0868.

To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud



Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





