UAE: Nepalese man bags dh20,000 in scratch card game just one month after winning dh10,000

(MENAFN- Dream Island) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Pukar Maharjan, a Nepalese airline guest officer at Abu Dhabi Airport, won another big cash prize to the tune of dh20,000 from Dream Island, the UAE’s first scratch card game. This comes just a month after he won dh10,000 at Dream Island’s newest store in Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal 1.



The 42-year-old father of one was taking a quick work break when he decided to visit the branch in Skypark where he is a regular guest. “The agent told me there might still be some luck leftover from last time, so I got motivated, and I decided to play,” shares Pukar. Because of the ongoing ‘Buy 3, Get 1” promotion, he got nine Golden Goal cards priced at dh20 each, the same as the one he won last month. When that did not yield anything, he bought one last card to round up the game. It was this last card that won him double his previous prize money.



The secret to winning multiple times



After winning multimillion-dollar US scratch card pay-outs from 1993 to 2010, Stanford statistician Joan Ginther seemingly cracked the mathematical code for winning scratch-off games, but for Pukar, the secret is nothing but pure luck. “You need to believe in luck. I got lucky because I kept on trying. You can’t fake this game, so keep scratching, keep dreaming, keep winning.”

The Kathmandu native will be flying to his hometown next month for his annual holiday and intends to spoil his wife and four-year-old son with gifts bought from his winnings.



